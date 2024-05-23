Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Belgium live: IND start brightly against hosts
Live updates
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: Belgian use their review to win their first PC. Stéphanie Vanden Borre aims for the bottom left corner but her drag flick is too close to Savita Punia who makes a routine save for a goalkeeper of her quality.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: Deepika Soreng barges into a Belgian player to win back possession and gets a green card for her trouble. With just over two minutes left, India down to 10 players.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: A sustained spell of possession for Belgium. India are defending solidly and not letting the hosts enter the shooting circle. Lovely moves from Sunelita Toppo who hoodwinks her marker and finds Katariya. However, the veteran forward loses the ball and the attack ends.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: No Deepika for the PC so the injection goes to Navneet whose shot hits the foot of the first rusher for another PC. The injection is not trapped cleanly and Belgium spring the counter. However, they err with the final pass and India survive.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: Lovely stick work from Navneet Kaur as she makes her way inside the circle. She catches a Belgian foot but just outside the circle. Vandana Katariya, however, is successful in drawing a foul in the circle and win the first penalty corner of the match for India.
Q1, India 0-0 Belgium: India get us started but it is Belgium who mount the first attack. However, Alexia 't Serstevens cannot hit the target.
Q1, India vs Belgium: Dan Strange on the comms informs us that Savita was taken to the hospital yesterday after falling sick. The three-time reigning FIH women’s Goalkeeper of the Year is back in the side today and starting.
India vs Belgium, Harendra Singh: I’d like to see us start with high energy intensity. They have learnt a lot from the world No 2 team (Argentina).
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League matches in Antwerp, Belgium.
The Indian men’s and women’s teams began their European leg of the Pro League with a draw and a loss respectively to Argentina yesterday. While the women’s team lost 5-0 to the Tokyo Olympics silver medallists, the men’s team conceded a last-minute goal to be held 2-2. PR Sreejesh saved three penalties in the shootout to help India win the bonus point.
Tonight, both teams will be up against hosts Belgium in what would be two tough matches.
Indian women’s squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (Vice captain), Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng
Indian men’s squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami