Badminton, Malaysia Masters, live: PV Sindhu takes on Wang Zhi Yi in her first final of the season
Follow for all the live updates of the women’s singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi at the Malaysia Masters Super 500.
Live updates
Timing update: The women’s singles final between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi is the second match of the day. It will start after the ongoing women’s doubles final Japan’s Rin Iwanga-Kie Nakanishi and South Korea’s Lee Yu Lim-Shin Seung Chan concludes.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian badminton
PV Sindhu, returning to active competition after a break of more than a month, has made her way into the women’s singles final of the 2024 Malaysia Masters Super 500. The double Olympic medallist will be up against China’s second seed and world No 7 Wang Zhi Yi.
This marks the 28-year-old Sindhu’s first World Tour final since the Spain Masters Super 300 in April last year, where she finished second best to Georgia Mariska Tunjung. In fact, the Indian has not won a title in the World Tour circuit since her triumph at the Singapore Open Super 500 back in July 2022, just weeks before her gold winning run at the Birmingham Commmonwealth Games with an injury.
Despite the absence of some of the big names at the Malaysia Masters, Sindhu has had to work hard to reach the final. She heads into the title clash on the back of three intense deciders from the Round of 16 onwards.
Sindhu got the better of Wang’s compatriot and the top seed Han Yue in the quarter-finals, before taking down Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semi-finals.
Can the Indian win one more to end her title drought? Stay tuned for all the updates.
