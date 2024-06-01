Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Germany, live: Sukhjeet, Gurjant score to give IND 3-0 lead
Live updates from the Indian men’s and women’s FIH Pro League matches against Germany in London.
Live updates
End of Q3, India 3-0 Germany: Germany end the quarter with three penalty corners but are unable to test Sreejesh in the goal. A very good quarter from India.
Q3, India 3-0 Germany: Gurjant Singh scores! Two quick goals from India and they are comfortably in the lead. Lovely team goal this one. They make their way from the halfway line down the right channel. Sanjay plays the ball to Jarmanpreet Singh on the goalline. The defender uses his body to keep the ball safe and flicks it back. Gurjant is at hand to scoop it past Stadler.
Q3, India 2-0 Germany: Sukhjeet Singh scores! What a goal from the Indian forward! He gets the ball on the wing, spots Abhishek’s run and plays a through pass. Abhishek uses his 3D skills along the goalline even as Sukhjeet makes his way into the circle. Abhishek lays it off to Sukhjeet who takes a touch before unleashing an unstoppable shot past Stadler!
Q3, India 1-0 Germany: Sreejesh saves once again. Strutthoff lets one fly from an angle. The shot loses all its sting as Kaufmann tried to play it onwards. Sreejesh smothers it but the ball squeezes behind him. Jugraj Singh is at hand to play it away.
Q3, India 1-0 Germany: A nice flowing move from India from one end to the other. Abhishek gets the ball near the halfway line and sprints ahead. Spots Shamsher Singh all alone on the left and finds him. He slaps it towards the front of goal but Bosserhoff deflects it behind.
Q3, India 1-0 Germany: Germany get us started in the second half. Hardik and Mandeep Singh looked like they had forced the ball off the German player. However, the umpire gives the free hit to Germany much to Mandeep’s chagrin.
HT, India 1-0 Germany: And that is the end of the half. A good half from India with PR Sreejesh pulling off some good saves to keep his sheet clean. India earned only one penalty corner in the half but Harmanpreet Singh made it count to give his side the lead.
Q2, India 1-0 Germany: Another superb save from Sreejesh to deny Germany! Kaufmann wins Germany their third PC of the match. Peillat goes for the left bottom corner but Sreejesh does a split and kicks the ball onto the post. Stunning reflexes and agility from Sreejesh.
Q2, India 1-0 Germany: Lovely 3D skill from Niklas Bosserhoff to get away from multiple Indian defenders in the circle. He then cuts it back for Hellwig but the German cannot get on the end of the ball. Deserved at least a shot on goal.
Q2, India 1-0 Germany: Germany draw a save from Sreejesh for the first time this quarter. Raphael Hartkopf gets the ball from deep and gets away from Jugraj Singh with a lovely turn before firing the ball at goal. It is not the most powerful shot and Sreejesh has no problems booting it away.
Q2, India 1-0 Germany: Good pressure from Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Gurjant Singh (I think) to force the ball off Martin Swicker. Mandeep Singh has only one man to beat but loses the ball and Germany are able to come away with the ball.
Q2, India 1-0 Germany: India take the lead! A fast start from India to the quarter and they win their first PC of the match as Sukhjeet Singh draws a foul from Antheus Barry. Harmanpreet Singh aim for Alexander Stadler’s left but his flick takes a touch off Barry, who is the first rusher, and nutmegs Stadler. Super start to the quarter from India.
End of Q1, India 0-0 Germany: With time running down, Manpreet Singh lets one fly from well outside the circle hoping a teammate can get a touch on the ball. No one comes close to it as the ball rolls into goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Superb save from Sreejesh! Struthoff wins a PC off Harmanpreet Singh after a good run down the left. Peillat goes for power this time and fires it towards the top corner. Sreejesh is quick to react and punches it clear.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: India break on the counter. Araijeet Singh Hundal gets the ball on the edge of the circle. He plays a clever little reverse pass behind him. Vivek Sagar Prasad and Mandeep Singh are bearing down on goal. However, neither can get on the end of the pass.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: Another PC for Germany. Peillat is on the pitch and he will be on the first battery. Does not flick it with full power and that is because they were looking for a deflection. However, Constantin Staib cannot deflect it onto goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: The first penalty corner of the match is won by Germany after Gurjant Singh shoulder barges into the back of Paul-Philipp Kaufmann. No Gonzalo Peillat for Germany for this one. The injection goes to Malte Hellwig who takes a touch before shooting. The ball loops up but Sreejesh is at hand to glove the ball away.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: After a slow start, Germany twice come close to opening the scoring. Michel Struthoff goes for goal with a reverse hit. PR Sreejesh looked like he had it covered but Jarmanpreet Singh put his stick in the way of the ball which loops over the goal. The Germans then attack along the goalline but Sreejesh comes out and smothers the ball.
Q1, India 0-0 Germany: India get us started in London. Germany are back in action after a long time. They last played in the Olympic qualifier in January. Need to see if there are signs of rust in this German side.
India vs Germany: India wearing their away white and orange kit are the first to come out on the blue turf at the Lee Valley hockey stadium. Germany, in their all black kit, come out next.
India vs Germany, Craig Fulton: It’s consistency in back to back games which we want in the Olympics as well. We also want to give opportunities for other players in the squad.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2023-24 FIH Pro League matches in London, England.
It has been a testing tour of Europe for the Indian men’s and women’s team. In Belgium, the men’s team secured one win to go with two draws and a loss, while the women’s team lost all four matches.
The action moves on to London with both sides facing Germany and hosts Great Britain twice each.
The men’s team are currently third with 21 points while the women’s team are seventh with eight points.
Indian women’s squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Navneet Kaur (Vice captain), Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng
Indian men’s squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami