India’s Ramita Jindal finished sixth in the women’s 10m air rifle at the 2024 ISSF Shooting World Cup in Munich on Monday.

The 20-year-old Jindal, who had won an individual bronze at the 2022 Asian Games last year, shot a total of 166.3 in the final to bow out in the sixth place. It was a battle of teenagers for the gold medal in the event with China’s 17-year-old Huang Yuting taking it home ahead of 16-year-old South Korean Ban Hyojin.

Jindal had earlier finished fourth in the qualification round to make it to the final with an impressive score of 633. Tilottama Sen and Elavenil Valarivan had meanwhile finished 30th and 45th respectively.

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, China’s Sheng Lihao set a new world record with a total score of 254.5 in the final.

Sheng surpassed the previous record set by India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar (253.7) earlier this year in Cairo.

None of the Indian shooters – Sandeep Singh, Panwar, and Rudrankksh Patil – had made it to the final of the men’s 10m air rifle event.

Esha Singh enters 25m pistol final

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Esha Singh made it to the final of the women’s 25m pistol in the sixth spot with a score of 584.

Singh, who had shot 293 in the first round of the qualification on Monday, followed it up with a 291 on Tuesday.

Rhythm Sangwan, on the other hand, finished a lowly 55th in the qualification round with a score of 570. Manu Bhaker did not start in the competition.