India’s men’s national cricket coach Rahul Dravid confirmed on Wednesday that he has not intention of continuing in his position once the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup concludes.

Dravid’s contract will end after the global event, taking place in the United States and West Indies, ends on June 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, the governing body of the sport in the country, has been looking for a successor for Dravid to fill the role until the next 50-over World Cup in 2027.

“Unfortunately, the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I don’t think I’ll be able to re-apply,” Dravid said to reporters in New York on Wednesday, as reported by AFP.

“I love doing this job. I’ve really enjoyed coaching Indian and I think it’s a truly special job to do.”

Dravid, the former India captain, had take over the position in 2021 and helped the team get to the final of the 2022 World Test Championships and the 2023 World Cup which was held at home. India however, lost both finals to Australia, extending the wait for an ICC trophy.

“I think we’ve actually played really well in these tournaments,” Dravid added.

“The World Test Championship is slightly different in terms of it’s not one tournament but a whole cycle, but playing extremely well in the cycle to get to the final there again. The 50-over World Cup we had a great run and went into the final. I think we’ve been right up there with some of the best teams.”

The Indian team, in Dravid’s last assignment as coach, once again starts the T20 World Cup as favourites. They open their campaign on Wednesday against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

India then plays Pakistan on June 9, before matches against hosts USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively in the group stage.

Earlier reports suggested that former Australia players Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting had been approached by the BCCI to take up the post, but both rejected it. The BCCI however, claimed that neither had been approached.

There have also been reports that former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who recently mentored the Kolkata Knight Riders in their title-winning run at the Indian Premier League, is a front-runner to become the next India coach.