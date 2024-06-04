Lakshya Sen on Tuesday reached the men’s singles second round at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event, but fellow Paris Olympics-bound shuttler HS Prannoy lost in straight games to compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won their first-round match as did the mixed doubles pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy. However, Kiran George exited in the first round of the men’s singles event.

Sen sealed his progress to the second round with a comfortable 21-12, 21-17 win over Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama in a 40-minute clash. Sen will play another Japanese shuttler in Kenta Nishimoto who stunned seventh seed Indonesian Anthony Ginting in the first round.

Rajawat secured a similarly comfortable win in the first round beating Prannoy 21-12, 21-17 in a 39-minute encounter. Rajawat will face eighth-seed Thai shuttler Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the second round.

Treesa-Gayatri secured their place in the second round by beating the Chinese Taipei pair of Cheng Yu-Pei and Sun Yu Hsing 21-11, 21-15 in a 29-minute match. The Indian pair will face the seventh seed Japanese pair of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara.

In the mixed doubles draw, Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy came back from a game down to beat the American pair of Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai 21-18, 21-16, 21-17 in a 57-minute match.

There was disappointment in the men’s singles draw for Kiran George who squandered two match points to lose to China’s Weng Hong Yang 21-11, 10-21, 20-22 in the first round.

On Wednesday, the Olympics bound PV Sindhu and the women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will begin their campaign in Indonesia. Also in action will be Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda in women’s doubles and Aakarshi Kashyap in women’s singles.