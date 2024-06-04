World No 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ongoing 2024 French Open with a knee injury, the tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old defending champion was looking to add a fourth title at Roland Garros before the knee injury ended those hopes.

The organisers said that an MRI scan on Tuesday found that Djokovic had torn the medial meniscus in his right knee.

According to AFP, Djokovic blamed the "slippery" Philippe Chatrier court for the injury he sustained early in the second set of his 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Cerundolo.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow or after tomorrow if I'll be able to step out on the court and play. You know, I hope so. Let's see what happens," said the 37-year-old player after the match.

Djokovic was scheduled to play Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud in the quarter-final on Wednesday. Ruud will now directly play in the semi-finals.

Djokovic’s withdrawal also means that Italian Jannik Sinner will become the new men’s world No 1 at the end of the tournament.