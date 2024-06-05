Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced into the French Open semi-finals by defeating the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen with a score of 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1 at Court Suzanne Lenglen in Paris on Thursday.

Despite winning a tightly contested first set 7-6, Bopanna and Ebden couldn’t clinch victory in straight sets, succumbing 5-7 in the second.

Gille and Vliegen mounted a formidable comeback, securing a break and pushing the match into a decisive third set.

Despite the pressure of the second set, Bopanna and Ebden remained resilient as they secured a double break in the third set and ultimately emerging victorious.

They will next face the eleventh-seeded Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, setting the stage for a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final that Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6 (7-0), 7-5.

Earlier in the tournament, Bopanna had exited in the first round of the mixed doubles alongside Veronika Kudermetova.

Looking ahead, Bopanna has his sights set on the Paris Olympics later this year, where he has endorsed N Sriram Balaji as his partner for the men's doubles event.