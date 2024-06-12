ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India vs USA, Live: Axar Patel removes the well set Steven Taylor
Live updates from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group A match between India and USA in New York.
Live updates
USA 80/4 (14 overs): A couple of big overs for USA and much-needed ones. First, Nitish Kumar scores 12 runs off Pandya. Stats off with a couple of runs before unleashing a beautiful six straight down the ground. Follows it up a ball later with a delicious straight drive past Pandya.
Corey Anderson hits Patel for a huge six over cow corner as USA score nine runs off Patel’s third over.
USA 59/4 (12 overs): WICKET! A ball after being hit down the ground for a six, Patel gets his revenge against Taylor. The American looked to cut it but Patel dragged his length just a bit. Taylor ends up inside edging the ball to his backfoot and onto the leg stump causing the bail to fall down. Taylor not happy with his dismissal at all.
USA 48/3 (11 overs): Axar Patel into the attack now and gives away just five singles. Siraj is brought back into the attack and gives away six runs. It could have been eight but for some superb fielding from Suryakumar Yadav down the ground.
USA 37/3 (9 overs): Shivam Dube comes into the attack. Bangs in a bit short on the fifth stump line. Nitish Kumar pokes at it and the ball flies through the vacant slip cordon. Taylor, who has been slow in scoring so far, takes off. Dube bowls another short ball but Taylor read it quickly and pulled it towards deep midwicket where he catches an unsuspecting Nassau County cop square on the shoulder. That will hurt!
USA 25/3 (7.2 overs): WICKET! Pandya strikes and Jones has to go. Banged in short and Jones went to pull it but was cramped for room. Siraj takes an easy catch at fine leg. A big wicket for India.
USA 25/2 (7 overs): Pandya comes into the attack to bowl the final over of the powerplay. Another economical over from India with just the solitary run conceded. The US end the powerplay at 18/2. India will be very happy with that.
Bumrah bowls a wild wide bouncer which sails over a diving Rishabh Pant and goes for four. The US almost lose another wicket as Taylor sets off for a risky single but slips and falls. Fortunately for him, Virat Kohli chose to throw the ball at the non-striker’s end. Bumrah ends his second over with a peach of a delivery which flies past Taylor’s outside edge.
USA 17/2 (5 overs): Jones has hit some big sixes on the leg side this tournament and so it is only natural that he hits the first one of this match on his favoured side. Pitched in short from Siraj and Jones swivels and clears the fine leg boundary. Jasprit Bumrah is brought into the attack to huge cheers. Jones goes for a big cut but misses it. Bumrah responds by nearly slicing Jones in two with a superb in-swinger which just missed the inside edge. Jones has had enough and is content with putting bat to ball on the final delivery.
USA 8/2 (3 overs): Mohammed Siraj bowls the second over and gives away just four runs. Arshdeep follows it up by giving away just one run in the third over. Taylor and Jones not looking to attack and content with surviving these early swinging deliveries.
USA 3/2 (1 over): WICKET! He struck with his first ball and he strikes with the last ball of the over! A bit shorter this time from Arshdeep and the extra bounce sees Andries Gous slice the ball high up in the air. Hardik Pandya runs in from mid off and Rohit Sharma runs in from mid on with Pandya calling for the catch loudly before pouching it safely. Superb start for India.
USA 0/1 (0.1 overs): WICKET! Arshdeep Singh strikes with his first ball! Pitched just in line of off stump and swung back in to beat Jahangir’s bat and rap him on his knee. Arshdeep celebrappeals and Nogajski raises the finger. Jahangir does not even bother reviewing the decision.
India vs USA: Arshdeep Singh has the new ball for India and he will be bowling to Shayan Jahangir, who is making his debut in the tournament. Giving him company at the other end is Steven Taylor. Here we go!
India vs USA: India start as favourites but the odds won’t be that great given the US’s shock win over Pakistan. Which also perhaps explains why India have opted not to make any changes to their winning competition.
Match referee Ranjan Madugalle leads out the two on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sam Nogajski as well as TV umpire Kumar Dharmasena. The two teams follow suit for the national anthems. Not too long now.
India vs USA: The co-hosts are without captain Monak Patel who is out with a niggle. Aaron Jones captains the side today. Shadley van Schalkwyk and Shayan Jahangir replace Patel and Nosthush Kenjige.
India have named an unchanged side.
Toss: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and India will bowl first!
Rohit Sharma: Pitch has played better in the last two games. You have to understand what you need to do and assess conditions quickly. You got to constantly get better in two games and continuing doing the good things that we have. Pitch will challenge in different ways
Pitch report: A glorious day for cricket with no rain clouds in sight says former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent. Steve Smith says that it has been a tricky pitch last week in New York. The batters are going to hit down the ground. Bowlers are going to hit the hard length and back of the length. Smith says whoever wins the toss should bowl first.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!
It’s a top of the table clash in New York!
The two unbeaten teams in Group A — India and co-hosts USA — face off at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in the final match to be held in New York. The winner of tonight’s showdown will book their spot in the Super 8.
The pitch in New York has been under scrutiny for the low-scoring matches it has served up. Expect another low-scoring match.
Not many expected the United States to be in contention to qualify for the Super 8 in their debut appearance. However, they pulled off a stunning upset against Pakistan and are a win away from reaching the next round.
That won’t be an easy task against a dominant Indian side led. Jasprit Bumrah has been in sensational form so far in New York picking up five wickets at a sensational average of 4 and an economy of 2.85 runs.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal
USA: Monak Patal (C and WK), Aaron Jones, Ali Khan, Corey Anderson, Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Nitish Kumar, Milind Kumar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Shadley van Schalkwyk
