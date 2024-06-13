India’s Bhowneesh Mendiratta did well to reach the men’s trap final of the on-going ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, only to finish fourth, bowing out with 29 hits after the first 35 shots of the 50-shot final.

He had earlier shot rounds of 25 and 24 each in the final two rounds of qualification to take his total to 123 and take third spot in the 142-man strong field.

Mendiratta missed three of the first 15 targets in the final and then went on a run of 11-hits in a row, before missing two consecutive targets which put brakes on his bid.

Briton Matthew John Coward-Holley won gold with a tally of 47-hits.

Among other Indians in medal contention in men’s trap, the seasoned Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 119 to finish 17th while Vivaan Kapoor was further down in 55th with a score of 113 over five rounds of qualification.

None of the three Indians in women’s trap could make the top six as Manisha Keer, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari all shot identical scores of 107 to finish 38th, 41st and 42nd respectively