ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Canada, live: Toss delayed due to wet outfield
Live updates of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Group A match between India and Canada in Lauderhill, Florida.
Follow Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup here.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Format, squads, schedule – All you need to know as the ninth edition begins
ICC T20 World Cup: From India’s title hopes to a potential Australian treble – here’s what to expect
Live updates
Pitch update: The outfield is still wet. The next inspection will take place at 9 pm IST
Pitch update: Visuals from the venue show there is no rain, but the outfield still looks quite wet.
Just an update about the Group A table ahead of the match. India and the United States are through to the Super 8 stage.
Pitch update: It’s been a rainy day in Lauderhill, Florida. The toss has been delayed by half an hour, for the time being, due to a wet outfield.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!
It’s a dead rubber from Group A tonight. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian outfit has already qualified for the Super 8 stage of the competition as the group winners while Canada can no longer make the top two spots.
There are also fears that the match may have to be called-off due to severe weather conditions. But should it take place, the Indians – after wins over the Ireland, Pakistan and the United States – will be looking for a clean sweep in Group A.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi
Screenshots via Hotstar+Disney.