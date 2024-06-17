The All India Football Federation has sacked Igor Stimac as the Indian men’s team’s head coach just days after India’s tame exit in Round 2 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers.

This development comes after the national federation conducted a virtual meeting on Monday. The meeting was chaired by the national body’s vice president NA Haris.

#IndianFootball



Igor Stimac has been sacked as the Indian men’s national football team head coach!



The AIFF relieved the Croat from his role after India’s failure to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers third roundhttps://t.co/VVMWqk4goP pic.twitter.com/Th2cxqvM6Z — The Field (@thefield_in) June 17, 2024

“Noting the disappointing outcome of the senior men’s national team’s Fifa World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward,” the All India Football Federation said in a statement.

“A notice of termination has been issued to Mr. Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect,” it added.

Football: Qatar loss aside, India have only themselves to blame for World Cup qualifiers fiasco

Stimac was appointed as the Indian coach back in 2019, replacing Stephen Constantine.

Under the 1998 World Cup bronze medallist, India won two SAFF Championships, an Intercontinental Cup, and a Tri-Nation series.