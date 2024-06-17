Ganemat Sekhon reached the final only to finish sixth in women’s skeet event at the 2024 ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato on Monday.

Sekhon only managed 16 hits out of the first 20 in the 60-shot final, to become the first shooter to be eliminated. Rio Olympic champion Diana Bacosi won gold with a score of 57.

Earlier in the day, Sekhon had shot a perfect 25 for her fifth and final qualification round for a total of score of 120. That tied her with three others for the final three qualification spots before winning a shoot-off to enter the final.

The Indian then began the final well gunning down all four targets on the first station, along with Dania Jo Vizzi of USA and and the champ Diana.

However, she then got seven of the first 10 and that put her back, particularly given she had qualified sixth. She missed just one of the next 10, but it was not enough to progress further.

Meanwhile among the other Indians in contention, Maheshwari Chauhan (114) finished 30th and Raiza Dhillon (111) took the 39th spot.

In men’s skeet, Sheeraz Sheikh (120) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (120) shot identical scores to finish in 30th and 31st spots. Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 79th with his tally of 113.