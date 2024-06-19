The Indian women’s compound team comprising of Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, on Wednesday, made their way into the final of the 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya.

The Indian trio got the better of hosts Turkey comfortably with a score 234-227 in the semi-final. They will now take on Estonia in the title clash on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indians had finished as the best team in the qualification stage, shooting a combined score of 2100 to become the top seeds in the competition and earn a first-round bye.

While Vennam shot 705 to finish second in the individual qualification, Swami (699), and Kaur (696) had finished 10th and 14th respectively.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Fuge, and Priyansh bowed out of the competition in the bronze medal match following a 235-236 loss to France in a shoot-off.

India had earlier finished with an identical 236-236 score with Turkey in the semi-finals, before shooting an identical 30-30 in the shoot-off but the hosts advanced to the gold medal match, thanks to more arrows closer to the centre.

The Indian men had also finished as the best team in the qualification round with a combined score of 2125.

While Priyansh and Verma were slotted in fourth and fifth respectively with an identical score of 710 apiece in the individual qualification round, Fuge also shot an impressive 705 but ended up 20th.