The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Thursday, handed a first-ever international call up to Shabnam Shakil.

The 17-year-old pacer has been added into the Indian squad for the remainder of their series against South Africa, which includes an ODI, a three-match T20I series, and a one off Test match.

Shakil was a part of the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup winning Indian team earlier this year. She also appeared for the Gujarat Giants in the 2024 Women’s Premier League, where she picked up four wickets in as many matches.

Shakil also featured in the Board President’s Women XI team in the washed out warmup match against South Africa before the start of the series last week.

India currently has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against South Africa, which is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had rested premier pacer Renuka Thakur and handed a debut to Arundati Reddy for the second match of the series which they won by four runs on Wednesday.