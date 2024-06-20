The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Thursday, handed a first-ever international call up to Shabnam Shakil.
The 17-year-old pacer has been added into the Indian squad for the remainder of their series against South Africa, which includes an ODI, a three-match T20I series, and a one off Test match.
Shakil was a part of the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup winning Indian team earlier this year. She also appeared for the Gujarat Giants in the 2024 Women’s Premier League, where she picked up four wickets in as many matches.
Shakil also featured in the Board President’s Women XI team in the washed out warmup match against South Africa before the start of the series last week.
India currently has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against South Africa, which is being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had rested premier pacer Renuka Thakur and handed a debut to Arundati Reddy for the second match of the series which they won by four runs on Wednesday.
ODIs: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia, Shabnam Shakil
Tests: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia, Shabnam Shakil
T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Shabnam Shakil