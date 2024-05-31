Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women’s cricket team in South Africa’s multi-format tour to the country, which is slated to start on June 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced late on Thursday.

The South African team will be in India for a three-match One-Day International series, three-match T20I series, and a one-off Test match.

Kaur will be assisted by batter Smriti Mandhana as the vice captain in the series, while Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar have been named in the squad for all three formats subject to their fitness.

Meanwhile, leg spinner Asha Sobhana, who made her international debut during India’s five-match T20I series against Bangladesh earlier this month, has been handed a first-ever call up to the ODI team along with young wicketkeeper Uma Chetry.

Top order batter Priya Punia also makes a return to the Test and ODI outfit after more than a year.

Left-handed batter Yastika Bhatia and pacer Titas Sadhu, meanwhile, find their names missing from all three teams.

While the ODIs are slated to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Test match and T20Is will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.