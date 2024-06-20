ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Afghanistan, live: Rohit Sharma and Co begin Super 8 campaign
Live updates as India open their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Follow Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup here.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Format, squads, schedule – All you need to know about the ninth edition of the tournament
ICC T20 World Cup: From India’s title hopes to a potential Australian treble – here’s what to expect
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!
The bowlers had a field day in the bowling-friendly conditions of New York. But now as the action shifts to the West Indies for the Super 8, there is a hope the batters – Virat Kohli in particular – will hit his stride at the right time.
India play Afghanistan tonight at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to open their campaign in the Super 8 stage of the contest.
The Indians are among the favourites to win the tournament, let alone Group 1 that also includes Bangladesh and Australia. But stranger things have happened in T20 cricket, and the Afghans have long proven that they are not pushovers.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Screenshots via Disney+Hotstar