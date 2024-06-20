Former India cricketer David Johnson died following a fatal fall from the balcony of his fourth floor apartment in Bengaluru.

According to close associates, the 52-year-old was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police officials from Kothanur reported that Johnson appears to have died by suicide, having jumped from his residence in Hennur.

An unnatural death report has been lodged at the Kothanur police station, and his body has been sent for postmortem to Ambedkar Medical College Hospital on Shampura Main Road, reported the Indian Express.

Authorities also noted his struggle with alcohol addiction and poor health.

Johnson, from Arasikere in Hassan district, was a well-known bowler who represented Karnataka and made his international debut in 1996. He represented India in two Test matches and was an active in the Karnataka Premier League.

Johnson, who played 39 first-class matches, was a key element of Karnataka's bowling lineup, with stalwarts such as Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, and Dodda Ganesh.

During the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season, he claimed 23 wickets in five matches at an average of 22.86, playing a pivotal role in Karnataka's triumph in the tournament.

His international debut came in Delhi during a one-off Test against Australia, where he was drafted into the Playing XI as a replacement for his injured fellow Karnataka teammate, Srinath.