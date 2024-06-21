The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Cricket South Africa officially announced the schedule for India’s upcoming Twenty20 International series against South Africa, set to commence in November 2024.

The series is scheduled to kick off at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on November 8. This will be followed by the second T20I at St George’s Park in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on November 10.

The action will then shift to the highveld region of South Africa, with Supersport Park in Centurion hosting the third encounter on November 13. The tour will culminate with the fourth and final T20I at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 16.

The T20I leg of the previous year's tour concluded with a 1-1 scoreline, as the match in Durban was abandoned due to rain.

India's brief assignment in South Africa is scheduled between their home Tests against New Zealand and their tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series.