Indian junior badminton team, led by senior national finalist Tanvi Sharma and a group of upcoming youngsters will be in action at the 2024 Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Indonesia from June 28.

The 18-member Indian squad, selected by the Badminton Association of India, after a thorough selection trial preceded by an All-India ranking tournament, had a preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati before leaving for Indonesia on Tuesday.

India are bunched with hosts Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines in Group C of the mixed team championship and will be targeting the top spot in the group with an eye on a favourable knock-out draw.

Prominent names in the squad include All India junior ranking champions Pranay Shettigar and Aalisha Naik of Maharashtra, top ranked Indian junior Dhruv Negi and Navya Kanderi, who will be in action in both girls singles and doubles.

The individual championship will be played immediately after the team event. India will be fielding four singles players in boys and girls category and two pairs each in boys, girls and mixed categories.

India have won two gold, one silver and six bronze medals so far in the history of the competition.