India declared on a record total of 603/6 as South Africa ended Day 2 of the one-off Test in Chennai at 236/4 on Saturday, trailing by 367 runs.

Marizanne Kapp remained unbeaten on 69* with Nadine de Klerk on 27* as Sune Luus made 65 from off 164 balls until she was trapped LBW by Deepti Sharma.

The morning session began with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh continuing their charge from the day before. While Kaur reached her first half-century in the format, the duo’s fifth-wicket stand of 143 was broken when the Indian captain was trapped leg-before by Tumi Sekhukhune for 69.

Ten balls later, Ghosh fell to Nonkululeko Mlaba after her career-best innings of 86 as Kaur decided to declare on 603/6. India had already crossed the previous highest-ever total in women’s Tests when they reached 576/4, earlier held by Australia who had achieved this against the same opponents back in February.

For South Africa, Delmi Tucker was their best bowler with figures of 2-141 while Masabata Klaas was the most economical of them all, bowling 17 overs and conceding only 74 runs.

The visitors began in a steady manner, reaching 29 without the loss of a wicket at lunch time. But the South African captain Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed for 20 right after the break by Sneh Rana.

Luus then joined the other opener Anneke Bosch and the duo added 63 for the second wicket, before Rana picked up her second wicket, picking up Bosch for 39.

Kapp and Luus continued the fight as South Africa reached the tea break at 106/2. They each brought up their respective half-centuries in the final session of the day before Sharma struck to dismiss Luus and break the partnership.

Tucker didn’t stay for long at the crease as she was caught behind by Ghosh off Rana.