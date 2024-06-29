ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India vs South Africa final, Live: Rohit Sharma and Co aim for second title
Live updates of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!
It’s an incredible clash that has been lined up for all to witness at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown in Barbados – India vs South Africa.
For the 2007 winners, it is yet another final in an ICC tournament, having previously featured in the 2023 Test Championship in England and in the ODI World Cup on home soil.
For South Africa, it is their first-ever final in a men’s tournament.
While South Africa have won all eight of their matches, India have won seven of their eight matches (one match was washed out)
Many of these players are quite familiar with each other, what with having spent two months prior to this tournament in the Indian Premier League. The likes of big-hitting Heinrich Klassen and Quinton de Kock up against Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, the might of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli up against Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi – there are plenty of player battles that could shape the game.
Rain isn’t likely to play spoilsport unlike India’s semi-final against England and we will be here to provide all the updates from what promises to be a cracking final.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs
