India’s campaign at the US Open Super 300 came to an end on Saturday as Malvika Bansod lost in the women’s singles semi-finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bansod had reached the semi-finals after securing a comeback win over third seed Kirsty Gilmour in the quarter-finals.

On Saturday, seventh seed Bansod was up against sixth seed Natsuki Nidaira of Japan. After an even start to the match, Nidaira took hold of the first game with a seven-point run to take a 10-4 lead. Bansod fought back but Nidaira secured the game 21-16.

The Japanese shuttler took the momentum in the second game, staying in the lead from start to finish to secure a 21-16, 21-13 win.