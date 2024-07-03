India’s Sumit Nagal bowed out in the opening round of the men’s doubles event, partnering Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The pair went down 2-6, 2-6 in straight sets to Spain’s Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez in a contest which lasted 67 minutes.

Nagal had earlier lost 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in the opening round of men’s singles to Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday in a 2 hours and 48 minutes long match.

Later in the day, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner will open their men’s doubles campaign against the Dutch duo of Sander Arends and Robin Hasse.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Paris Olympics bound N Sriram Balaji will also be in action in the men’s doubles first round alongside Luke Johnson.