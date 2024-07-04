India’s Yuki Bhambri advanced to the men’s doubles second round at the 2024 Wimbledon with his French partner Albano Olivetti on Thursday.

Bhambri and Olivetti took down Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets.

The duo saved two breakpoints in their serve, while winning three break points themselves.

Bhambri and Olivetti will now take on the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the next round.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Paris Olympics bound N Sriram Balaji and his partner Luke Johnson bowed out in the men’s doubles opening round following a 4-6, 5-7 loss to fourth seeds Marcelo Alevaro and Mat Pavic.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden had also advanced to the second round.