Priyanshu Rajawat’s stunning run in Calgary ended when he exited the 2024 Canada Open Super 500 in the semi-finals on Saturday.
The Indian shuttler lost 17-21, 10-21 to France’s Alex Lanier in the match that lasted 45 minutes.
Rajawat had previously faced Lanier only once before and beat him in the qualifying rounds at the Madrid Spain Masters last year.
The Indian got off to a good start with a 3-0 lead, but Lanier fired back to race to a 7-4 lead. Both players jostled for the lead, but the Frenchman won out in the end, taking the first game 21-17 after a five-point winning streak.
The second game saw Lanier dominate throughout, racing to a 8-2 and then 14-3 lead that saw Rajawat falter and ultimately lose the second game 10-21 to crash out of the tournament.