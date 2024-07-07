Priyanshu Rajawat’s stunning run in Calgary ended when he exited the 2024 Canada Open Super 500 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The Indian shuttler lost 17-21, 10-21 to France’s Alex Lanier in the match that lasted 45 minutes.

YONEX Canada Open 2024

MS - SF

21 21 🇫🇷Alex LANIER🥇



17 10 🇮🇳Priyanshu RAJAWAT



🕚 in 45 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 6, 2024

Rajawat had previously faced Lanier only once before and beat him in the qualifying rounds at the Madrid Spain Masters last year.

The Indian got off to a good start with a 3-0 lead, but Lanier fired back to race to a 7-4 lead. Both players jostled for the lead, but the Frenchman won out in the end, taking the first game 21-17 after a five-point winning streak.

The second game saw Lanier dominate throughout, racing to a 8-2 and then 14-3 lead that saw Rajawat falter and ultimately lose the second game 10-21 to crash out of the tournament.