The Indian Olympic Association on Monday named badminton star PV Sindhu as India’s co-flag bearer at the upcoming Paris Olympics along with table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal.

2012 London Olympics bronze medal winner Gagan Narang was also announced as India’s chef-de-mission for the Games. Narang, who had earlier been put in charge of India’s shooting contingent, replaces London Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer MC Mary Kom as chef-de-mission.

Kom had stepped down from her role citing personal reasons.

"I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom," IOA president PT Usha said in a press release.

"I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony," she added.