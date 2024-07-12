The Indian cricket team will be touring Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in July and August, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday.

The Twenty20 World Cup champions India will tour the island nation for a three-match T20I series between July 26 and 29 followed by a three-match One-Day-International series to be played between August 1 and 7.

While the T20I series will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, the ODI series will be hosted at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

This tour will be newly-appointed Indian coach Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment with the hosts also having a new interim coach in former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya.

The Indian T20I team will likely see Hardik Pandya captaining the team in the T20 format, with the retirements of Rohit Sharma alongside Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. This is the T20 World Cup champions’ second series in the format after the ongoing Zimbabwe tour where India are 2-1 up in the five-match series.

The last time India toured Sri Lanka was in 2021 when Rahul Dravid was the interim coach and Shikhar Dhawan led the side for both series. While India won the T20I series 2-1, the hosts won the ODI series by the same margin.