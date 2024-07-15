Indian footballer Manisha Kalyan has joined the top-flight Greek side PAOK, the team announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old Kalyan had spent the previous two seasons with Cyprus based Apollon Ladies FC, winning two successive titles. She had scored eight goals in the team’s title winning run last season. She scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Apollon Ladies FC during her stint with the club.

Kalyan also attained the distinction of being the only Indian player – men or women – to have ever played in the UEFA Champions League last year, donning the Apollon Ladies FC jersey.

Before going to Cyprus, Kalyan had won two Indian Women’s League titles with Gokulam Kerala FC. She scored 21 goals in 24 matches for the domestic giants.