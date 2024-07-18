Odisha FC was drawn in Group B for the preliminary stage of the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League on Thursday. The event is scheduled to take place from from August 25 to August 31.

The Indian Women’s League club will be up against Jordan’s Etihad Club and Singapore’s Lion City Sailors FC in the competition.

A total of 13 teams will compete in the preliminary stage, which will feature four groups – with one group having four teams and the remaining having three.

The winners of each group will advance to the 12-team main draw group stage, which already has eight directly qualified teams.

If Odisha FC win their preliminary stage group next month, they will be placed in Group C alongside Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies, Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Blue Whale Women's Football Team, and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC.

The main draw group stage will have three groups of four teams each and will be played from October 6 to October 12.

The draws were conducted on the basis of the Fifa women’s world rankings of the respective member associations.

The inagural AFC Women’s Champions Leauge will have a prize pool of at least $1.3 million.