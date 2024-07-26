The 2024 Durand Cup is all set to kick off on Saturday with a clash between reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
The 133rd edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament will be held across four cities – Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur.
A total of 24 teams will compete in the tournament and have been divided into six groups of four teams each. This includes teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, and the armed forces of India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
While Group A, B, and C will play their round robin matches in Kolkata, Group D, E, and F will play theirs at Jamshedpur, Kokrajhar, and Shillong respectively.
Following a 36-match round robin stage, all six group toppers will advance to the knockouts along with two best second placed teams.
The finalists from the 2023 edition – Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC – have been drawn in the same group.
Groups for 2024 Durand Cup
Group A (Kolkata): Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT, Downtown Heroes FC
Group B (Kolkata): Bengaluru FC, Inter Kashi FC, Indian Navy FT, Mohammedan SC
Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC, CISF Protectors FT
Group D (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC, Indian Army FT, Bangladesh Army FT
Group E (Kokrajhar): Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, BSF FT
Group F (Shillong): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Tribhuvan Army FC
The round robin stage, which begins on July 27, will conclude with a repeat of last year’s final on August 18.
The knockout stage is slated to commence from August 21 with the quarter-finals, while the final is expected to be held on August 31 in Kolkata.
Schedule for 2024 Durand Cup
|Date
|Fixtures
|27 July
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dowtown Heroes
|28 July
|Mohammaden SC vs Inter Kashi FC
|28 July
|Jameshdpur FC vs Bangladesh Army FT
|29 July
|East Bengal FC vs Indian Airforce FT
|30 July
|CISF Protectors vs Punjab FC
|30 July
|Bodoland FC vs Northeast United FC
|31 July
|Chennaiyin FC vs Indian Army FT
|31 July
|Bengaluru FC vs Indian Navy FT
|1 August
|Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|2 August
|Indian Airforce FT vs Downtown Heroes
|2 August
|Shillong Lajong FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC
|3 August
|Odisha FC vs BSF FT
|3 August
|Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi FC
|4 August
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC
|4 August
|Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|5 August
|Mumbai City FC vs CISF Protectors FT
|5 August
|FC Goa vs FC Hyderabad
|6 August
|Bodoloand FC vs Odisha FC
|6 August
|Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC
|7 August
|East Bengal FC vs Downtown Heroes FC
|7 August
|Indian Army FT vs Bangladesh Army FT
|8 August
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Airforce FT
|8 August
|FC Goa vs Tribhuvan Army FC
|9 August
|Indian Navy FT vs Inter Kashi FC
|9 August
|Northeast United FC vs BSF FT
|10 August
|Kerala Blasters FC vs CISF Protectors FT
|10 August
|Shillong Lajong FC vs Hyderabad FC
|11 August
|Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC
|11 August
|Chennayin FC vs Bangladesh Army FT
|12 August
|Bodoland FC vs BSF FT
|13 August
|Mohmmedan SC vs Indian Navy FT
|13 August
|Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC
|14 August
|Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT
|16 August
|Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC
|17 August
|FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC
|18 August
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC