The 2024 Durand Cup is all set to kick off on Saturday with a clash between reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The 133rd edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament will be held across four cities – Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the tournament and have been divided into six groups of four teams each. This includes teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, and the armed forces of India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

While Group A, B, and C will play their round robin matches in Kolkata, Group D, E, and F will play theirs at Jamshedpur, Kokrajhar, and Shillong respectively.

Following a 36-match round robin stage, all six group toppers will advance to the knockouts along with two best second placed teams.

The finalists from the 2023 edition – Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC – have been drawn in the same group.

Groups for 2024 Durand Cup Group A (Kolkata): Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT, Downtown Heroes FC Group B (Kolkata): Bengaluru FC, Inter Kashi FC, Indian Navy FT, Mohammedan SC Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC, CISF Protectors FT Group D (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC, Indian Army FT, Bangladesh Army FT Group E (Kokrajhar): Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, BSF FT Group F (Shillong): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Tribhuvan Army FC

The round robin stage, which begins on July 27, will conclude with a repeat of last year’s final on August 18.

The knockout stage is slated to commence from August 21 with the quarter-finals, while the final is expected to be held on August 31 in Kolkata.