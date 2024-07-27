India at 2024 Paris Olympics Day 1, Live: Air rifle mixed teams aim for medals; shuttlers in action
Live updates from main events from Day 1 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
After a glittering opening ceremony last night which had its share of ups and downs, the Paris Olympics are officially open. The evening on Seine however was marred by “coordinated attacks” on France’s rail network ahead of the opening ceremony, but the ceremony itself was not in any harm’s way.
The teams of Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. If they finish in the top four, they will have a chance to begin India’s campaign in Paris with multiple medals.
It is an action-packed day in racquet sports with the Indian badminton, tennis and table tennis campaigns getting underway.
Later in the day, even the Indian men’s hockey team will open their campaign against New Zealand, while Preeti Pawar will be the lone boxer from the country in action on the opening day.
