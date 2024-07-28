Sri Lanka clinched their first Women's Asia Cup title, defeating India by 8 wickets in a clinical run-chase in front of their home fans in Dambulla on Sunday.

This marked only the second time in nine final appearances that India failed to win the Women's Asia Cup. The last time India lost the final was against Bangladesh in 2018 in Kuala Lumpur.

In their chase of a competitive 167, Sri Lanka faced an early setback with the run-out of Vishmi Gunaratne for 1.

However, experienced skipper Chamari Athapaththu steadied the innings with support from Harshita Samarawickrama.

After a cautious start, scoring only 28 runs in the first five overs, Sri Lanka accelerated by taking 16 runs off the sixth over bowled by Tanuja Kanwer (0/34).

Deepti Sharma (1/30) bowled a fuller delivery that went around Athapaththu's legs, sparking celebrations among the Indian players.

Despite losing Athapaththu (61 off 43) in the 12th over, Samarawickrama (69* off 51) and Kavisha Dilhari (30* off 16) ensured Sri Lanka remained steady in the chase and finished the game in the 19th over.

Samarawickrama was named Player of the Match in the final, while Chamari Athapaththu was awarded the Player of the Tournament for her impressive performance, scoring 304 runs and picking up three wickets in the event.

Earlier, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana had scored an impressive half-century off 36 balls despite losing Shafali Verma early.

Uma Chhetry (9) and Kaur (11) did not last long either.

Jemimah Rodrigues provided momentum during her 16-ball 29 but her run out and Mandhana's subsequent dismissal in the 16th over left India struggling at 133/5.

Richa Ghosh’s (30*) aggressive hitting helped India post 165/6 but eventually, it did not prove to be enough to defend.