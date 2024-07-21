Fifties from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh, along with a stellar performance from the bowlers, propelled India to a massive 78-run victory over United Arab Emirates in their second match of the 2024 Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Dambulla International Stadium in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, Kaur played a perfect anchor role with a 47-ball 66, while Ghosh provided a late charge with an unbeaten 29-ball 64, pushing defending champions India to a formidable 201 for five, marking their first-ever 200-plus score in T20Is.

The Indian bowling attack, led by Deepti Sharma (2/23), put on a clinical show to restrict UAE to 123/7. With two wins from two matches, India sit atop Group A with four points and are favourites to qualify for the semi-finals.

Chasing a daunting target, UAE opener Esha Rohit Oza scored a 36-ball 38 but the team never looked in contention as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The pace duo of Renuka Singh (1/30) and Pooja Vastrakar (1/27) dismissed Theertha Satish (4) and Rinitha Rajith (7), leaving UAE at 24 for 2 in 5.2 overs.

Deepti struck with her third ball, removing Samaira Dharnidharka (5), but Oza and Kavisha Egodage (40 not out) offered some resistance, adding 20 runs in the next three overs.

However, Tanuja Kanwar (1/14), who replaced the injured Shreyanka Patil, had Oza stumped, and Radha Yadav (1/29) dismissed Khushi Sharma (10), reducing UAE to 95/5 in the 16th over.

Heena Hotchandani became Deepti's second victim, and Rithika was run out on the last ball, leaving UAE far short of India's total.

Earlier, Kaur’s innings included seven fours and a six, while Ghosh's explosive knock featured 12 boundaries and a six. She scored five consecutive fours in the final over bowled by Hotchandani.

Kaur’s crucial partnerships – 54 off 39 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues and 75 off 45 balls with Ghosh – put India in a commanding position.

Opener Smriti Mandhana (13) hit a six and a four to give India a strong start but was dismissed by spinner Egodage in the third over. Shafali Verma played a sensational 18-ball 37, hitting five fours and a six, but edged a wide ball from Dharnidharka, leading to her dismissal.

Hotchandani then bowled out Dayalan Hemalatha (2) with the first delivery of the next over, leaving India at 52 for 3 inside the powerplay.

Kaur and Rodrigues kept the scoreboard ticking, adding 54 runs off 39 balls to push India past the 100-run mark in the 11th over. After Rodrigues was dismissed by Egodage in the 12th over, Ghosh showcased her boundary-hitting prowess, scoring 18 runs off Oza's over with four boundaries.

Kaur reached her fifty in the 18th over and followed up with two fours and a six off Samaira as India crossed the 180-run mark. Harmanpreet was run out on the first ball of the 19th over but Ghosh reached her fifty in just 26 balls.

India will face Nepal in their third and final group game on Tuesday.