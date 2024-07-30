India at 2024 Paris Olympics, Day 4 Live: Mixed pistol bronze medal match underway
Live updates of the main events from Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Live updates
Shooting, 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match: Only 0.2 points difference between the two scores in the fourth series, but the Indians take Series 4 and lead 6-2.
Shooting, 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match: The individual silver medallist Oh Ye Jin shoots a 9 and gives the Indian duo the two points from the third series. India lead 4-2 with the first to 16 points winning the medal.
Shooting, 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match: Singh falters in the first series and the first two points go to Korea, but he recovers to help Bhaker take two points in the second series.
Shooting, 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match: And we're ready with Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in action against Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho of South Korea for the third spot on the podium.
Should Bhaker and Singh win the bronze medal, Bhaker will become the first Indian athlete after independence to win two Olympic medals in a single edition.
Shooting, men's and women's trap: Day 2 of the men's trap qualification round and the first day of the women's trap qualification round begin today. For India, Prithviraj Tondaiman ended Day 1 in 30th place after three rounds in the men's event. In the women's event, the country has Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari in representation. All shooters will have five rounds to secure a top six spot for the final.
Shooting: Warmup session is on
Shooting: Another big day of shooting for India. The day will begin with the men's and women's trap qualification events at 12.30 pm.
But Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have a chance to win a second medal for India in Paris, when they compete in the mixed air pistol bronze medal match at 1 pm.
Men’s hockey: If you watch closely in the video below, at the three-second mark you can spot India coach Craig Fulton…when he was the coach of Ireland back in Rio 2016!
Satwik-Chirag through to quarters
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have become the first Indian men’s doubles pair to reach the quarter-finals in an Olympic Games. The duo will be in action today when they take on Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto with the winner topping the pool.
Lakshya Sen kept his hopes of advancing to the next round alive with a straight-games win over Julien Carraggi. The Indian will next face 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Jonatan Christie to decide who will be the sole shuttler from their pool to advance to the knockouts.
Shooting, Olympics 2024: Arjun Babuta’s near-miss writes his name in Indian sports folklore - By Abhijit Nair
“Whenever I met anyone from the Indian contingent – support staff or coaches or other shooters – I just cried. I could not stop my tears and I think it was important, I needed to let it flow.”
Arjun Babuta added his name to the long, unenviable list of elite Indian athletes who finished fourth in their respective events at the Olympic Games.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
On Day 4, Manu Bhaker, India’s first medalist at the Paris Olympics, will aim to boost her medal count today, teaming up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event bronze medal match.
While Arjun Babuta’s campaign in the men’s 10m air rifle came to an agonising end with a fourth place finish yesterday, there is more shooting action to watch out for today.
Trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman in day 2 of the men’s trap shooting qualification, while Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh begin their campaign on day 1 of the women’s trap shooting qualification.
Later in the day, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will strive to clinch the top spot in their group during their final match against Indonesia.
Alongside shooting and badminton, there is also plenty of Indian action expected in boxing and archery.
