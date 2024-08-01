The Indian shooting contingent continued to make inroads at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with Swapnil Kusale winning the bronze ins men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions on Thursday.
The 28-year-old had become the first Indian shooter to qualify for the final on Wednesday and finished with a medal after a series of fourth place finishes at the 2022 World Championships and the delayed 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Kusale’s bronze medal is the third won by India in Paris, the most ever won in a single sport in a single Olympic edition.
Here are some of the reactions after Kusale won bronze: