The Indian shooting contingent continued to make inroads at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with Swapnil Kusale winning the bronze ins men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions on Thursday.

The 28-year-old had become the first Indian shooter to qualify for the final on Wednesday and finished with a medal after a series of fourth place finishes at the 2022 World Championships and the delayed 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Kusale’s bronze medal is the third won by India in Paris, the most ever won in a single sport in a single Olympic edition.

Here are some of the reactions after Kusale won bronze:

What a performance from the 28-year-old in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions to secure India's third medal.https://t.co/ZdXNEvg1uo pic.twitter.com/6AfO6LoTMp — The Field (@thefield_in) August 1, 2024

Absolutely thrilled for Swapnil’s epic bronze medal win in shooting at the Paris Olympics! 🥉 Your hard work, grit, and passion have truly paid off. Competing at the highest level and coming away with a medal in shooting is a testament to your dedication and talent. You’ve made… pic.twitter.com/7jxchc5WCX — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2024

Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024.



His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in… pic.twitter.com/9zvCQBr29y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2024

OLYMPIC BRONZE MEDALIST SWAPNIL KUSALE. What an incredible performance. Consistent from start to end bringing us our 3rd Bronze Medal in shooting and at @paris2024. #JeetKaJashn #Cheer4Bharat #IndiaAtParis24 pic.twitter.com/57B0bYCyRb — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2024

HE'S DONE IT! 🔥 Swapnil Kusale claims Bronze in the Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final, bringing home #TeamIndia's third medal at #Paris2024. Get in there! 🎉#CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 #Shooting pic.twitter.com/hIHmZm33CK — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 1, 2024

Calm and composure from Swapnil Kusale who gets India's third medal from Paris in a very difficult shooting event also.



Unlike the others, Kusale made the standing position his own after making inroads in prone.https://t.co/tAgBZth0bT pic.twitter.com/xguPlO9J2T — Tanya Kini (@SportsManiac93) August 1, 2024

SWAPNIL KUSALE HAS WON BRONZE MEDAL pic.twitter.com/iYyqGBEkNV — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) August 1, 2024

4th at 2022 World C'ships, Cairo

4th at 2022 Asian Games, Hangzhou

🥉at 2024 #Olympics, Parishttps://t.co/94RSdNwGlj pic.twitter.com/O4eW4o4cnn — Abhijit Nair (@Abhiee0312) August 1, 2024

Swapnil Kusale wins Bronze medal 🥉 in 50m Rifle 3P (Shooting). Sensational performance!! #Paris2024 #Shooting #Olympics #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8XDh7uylgi — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 1, 2024

Only Indian shooters to medal in a rifle event at Olympics



Abhinav Bindra 2008

Gagan Narang 2012



SWAPNIL KUSALE TODAY#Olympics #Paris2024 #Shooting — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) August 1, 2024

This was an emotional medal for all us shooters. 3p has been a tough nut to crack. Swapnil has created history by entering the Olympic final and then delivering the medal with such a spectacular performance. So so so proud of this young man!! We have waited for long for this one… — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 1, 2024

Many congratulations to Swapnil Kusale on winning the bronze medal 🥉for India 🇮🇳in men's 50m rifle shooting event in #Paris2024 #Olympics



Your precision, focus, and determination have earned you a place on the podium and in our hearts. India is proud of your outstanding… pic.twitter.com/eC2vE0J4G2 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 1, 2024

Swapnil Kusale creates history by becoming the first Indian shooter to bag a medal in the 50m Rifle 3P event at the Olympics 🤩🫡



Kudos for bringing home our 3rd medal from #Paris2024! 🇮🇳#India #MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/YrOdQjxdY0 — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) August 1, 2024

Brilliant by Swapnil Kusale @KusaleSwapnil as he comes back in style in the Standing position to clinch 🥉 in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a score of 451.4. 🇨🇳 =gold 🥇, 🇺🇦 = 🥈. 1st Indian to win Oly medal in 3P. Congratulations! 🔥🇮🇳#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/AtySjSQOsE — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) August 1, 2024

Go to Swapnil Kusale's Instagram. Click on see translation. 🔥🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/y788v4Xhvf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 1, 2024

Another day, another Olympic medal for our shooters 🔥



🇮🇳 Swapnil Kusale bags a historic bronze in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions 🫡#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #Cheer4Bharat #WeAreTeamIndia — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 1, 2024

It’s third place for India! 🇮🇳



Swapnil Kusale takes the #bronze medal in shooting men’s 50m rifle 3 positions. That’s @WeAreTeamIndia’s third medal of the Games, and a third in shooting at Paris 2024.@issf_official | #ShootingSport | #Paris2024 | #Samsung |… pic.twitter.com/vuzlD3quIW — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

The ongoing Olympics is the FIRST ever Olympics edition in which India won 3 or more medals in events of a particular discipline.#Paris2024 #Olympics — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) August 1, 2024