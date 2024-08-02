India’s Manu Bhaker kept her hopes of winning a record2 third medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics alive as she eased her way into the final of women’s 25m pistol at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Friday.

Bhaker, 22, shot a combined total of 590 to finish second in the qualification round behind Hungary’s Veronika Major, who equalled the Olympic record of 592. The Indian shot 294 out of a possible 300 in the precision stage to be placed third, before coming up with an even impressive 296 in the rapid round hours later to qualify for the final.

Bhaker will now have the opportunity to do what no Indian has never done before – win three medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games – when she steps out for the final on Saturday.

The other Indian in contention in the women’s 25m pistol, Esha Singh, bowed out after finishing 18th in the qualification round.

The 19-year-old from Hyderabad shot 291 in the precision stage and 290 in the rapid stage for a combined total of 581 in what was her Olympic debut.

Anant Jeet Naruka in trouble

Meanwhile, Anantjeet Singh Naruka finds himself in troubled waters at the conclusion of the men’s skeet qualification Day 1.

Naruka, who shot to fame with a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year, is placed 26th out of 30 shooters after three series in the qualification round.

The 26-year-old Naruka hit a total of 68 targets out of a possible 75 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Friday and now will need a perfect score of 50 in the remaining two rounds, which will be held on Saturday, to stand any chance of making it to the final, where the top 6 shooters will compete.