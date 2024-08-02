Manu Bhaker could script history for India on Saturday as she looks to become the first Indian to win three medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Bhaker will be shooting for another medal when she competes in the women’s 25m pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be eyeing to win India’s first medals in archery when they compete in the women’s individual event.

Boxer Nishant Dev is in contention to assure India of a medal in boxing when he competes in the men’s 71kg quarter-final. Dev will win at least bronze if he reaches the semi-final.

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be in action in the men’s golf event. Anantjeet Singh Naruka will resume in the men’s skeet qualification while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will begin their qualification journey in the women’s skeet event.

Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will be in racing in races 5 and 6 in the men’s and women’s dinghy events respectively.

India's schedule on August 3 (all times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athlete Medal Event Golf 12.30pm Men’s Golf round 3 Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar No Shooting 12.30pm Women's Skeet Qualification Day 1

Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan No Shooting 12.30pm Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1 Anantjeet Singh Naruka No Shooting 1.00pm Women’s 25m Pistol final Manu Bhaker Yes Archery 1.52pm Women’s Individual Deepika Kumari* No Archery 2.05pm Women’s Individual Bhajan Kaur* No Sailing 3.45pm Men's Dinghy - Race 5 Vishnu Saravanan No Sailing After Race 5 Men's Dinghy - Race 6

Vishnu Saravanan

No Sailing 7.55pm Women's Dinghy - Race 5 Nethra Kumanan No Sailing After Race 5 Women's Dinghy - Race 6

Nethra Kumanan

No Boxing 12.08am (August 4) Men’s 71kg quarter-final Nishant Dev No * will compete in next round on the same day should the athlete win