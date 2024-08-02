Manu Bhaker could script history for India on Saturday as she looks to become the first Indian to win three medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games.
Bhaker will be shooting for another medal when she competes in the women’s 25m pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be eyeing to win India’s first medals in archery when they compete in the women’s individual event.
Boxer Nishant Dev is in contention to assure India of a medal in boxing when he competes in the men’s 71kg quarter-final. Dev will win at least bronze if he reaches the semi-final.
Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be in action in the men’s golf event. Anantjeet Singh Naruka will resume in the men’s skeet qualification while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will begin their qualification journey in the women’s skeet event.
Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will be in racing in races 5 and 6 in the men’s and women’s dinghy events respectively.
India's schedule on August 3 (all times in IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal Event
|Golf
|12.30pm
|Men’s Golf round 3
|Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar
|No
|Shooting
|12.30pm
| Women's Skeet Qualification Day 1
|Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan
|No
|Shooting
|12.30pm
|Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|No
|Shooting
|1.00pm
|Women’s 25m Pistol final
|Manu Bhaker
|Yes
|Archery
|1.52pm
|Women’s Individual
|Deepika Kumari*
|No
|Archery
|2.05pm
|Women’s Individual
|Bhajan Kaur*
|No
|Sailing
|3.45pm
|Men's Dinghy - Race 5
|Vishnu Saravanan
|No
|Sailing
|After Race 5
| Men's Dinghy - Race 6
| Vishnu Saravanan
|No
|Sailing
|7.55pm
|Women's Dinghy - Race 5
|Nethra Kumanan
|No
|Sailing
|After Race 5
| Women's Dinghy - Race 6
| Nethra Kumanan
|No
|Boxing
|12.08am (August 4)
|Men’s 71kg quarter-final
|Nishant Dev
|No
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
