All the focus for Indian sports fans on Monday will be on Lakshya Sen.

The 22-year-old from Almora was placed in a men’s singles group that, on paper, he had no chance of getting out of. Yet he has defied all odds. And at 6pm, he will take on Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee for a badminton bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There will also be attention on Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase round 1 event.

The runner from comes into Paris fresh off breaking the national record in the discipline, and there will be expectations from him to do well at the Stade de France.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women’s table tennis team will be in action against Romania for a spot in the quarter-final.

India's schedule on August 5 (All times in IST) Sport Start time Event Athlete Medal Shooting 12.30 pm Mixed skeet qualification Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan No Table tennis 1.30 pm Women's team Round of 16 Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath (alternate: Ayhika Mukherjee) No Athletics 3.25 pm Women's 400m Round 1 Kiran Pahal No Sailing 3.45 pm Women's dinghy race 9 and 10 Nethra Kumanan No Badminton 6.00 pm Men's bronze medal match Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee Yes Sailing 6.10 pm Men's dinghy race 9 and 10 Vishnu Saravanan No Shooting 6.30 pm Mixed skeet final Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan Yes* Athletics 10.34 pm Men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 Avinash Sable No * medal round if they proceed past the qualification event