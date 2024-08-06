India at Olympics, Day 11 Live: Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat set to open campaign in Paris
Follow for all Live updates from Day 11 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
Live updates
Khelif eyes place in final
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who has been at the centre of a dogfight between the International Boxing Association and the International Olympic Committee, will face off against Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the semi-finals of the women’s 66kg category, having guaranteed a medal for her country.
Women’s football gears up for a spicy clash between reigning World Cup champions Spain and surprise semi-finalists Brazil while four-time gold medallists USA will meet Germany in the other last-four clash. The Spanish women’s team will want to emulate their male counterparts who reached the gold medal final after beating Morocco while hosts France won against Egypt. (AFP)
Alfred the new sprint queen?
After her stunning efforts to secure gold in the women’s 100m, Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred is targeting a sprint double in Paris on Tuesday.
While Alfred won her semi-final on Monday in 21.98 seconds, the fastest qualifier from the semi-finals was American Gabrielle Thomas, who crossed the line in 21.86.
Thomas won bronze in Tokyo where Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah did the double for the second time after her exploits in Rio 2016. (AFP)
Men’s 1500m set to be fiery
Much like the women’s 5000m or the sprint races so far, the men’s 1500m is poised to be an interesting affair after the two leading contenders for the top spot in Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and his British rival Josh Kerr.
The duo were aware of each other’s presence and made their feelings known on their faces during the semi-final on Sunday where Ingebrigtsen edged Kerr in the last 20 metres. The two runners have also jostled for medals since their podium finish in Tokyo where Kerr took bronze while Ingebrigtsen finished with silver. (AFP)
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
After missing out of two bronze medal opportunities – Lakshya Sen, Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Maheshwari Chauhan – on Monday, Indian athletes would look to put their campaign back on track in Paris on Tuesday.
Possibly the country’s biggest medal hope – reigning men’s javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra – is slated to open his campaign at the Stade de France today. He will be in action in the qualification round along with compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who has endured a tumultuous period off the mat, returns for her third Olympic Games. The 29-year-old has a tough day ahead as she lines up against reigning champion in women’s 50kg Yui Susaki of Japan in her first very bout. On the brighter side for the Indian, she’ll more or less be assured a shot at a bronze medal via the repechage even if she loses, with Susaski expected to make the final.
The men’s table tennis team also has a tough ask as they go up against top seeds China in the opening Round of 16, whereas the men’s hockey team will take on Germany in the semi-finals late at night.
Stay tuned for all the updates!
ALSO READ
In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts
Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay
Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year
Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.