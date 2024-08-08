Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s 50kg gold medal bout on Wednesday, has appealed against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As per reports, the 29-year-old Phogat has appealed for a joint silver medal to be awarded to her to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The court is expected to give its final verdict on Thursday.

Phogat, who became the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for an Olympic final, was disqualified and ranked last after failing her weigh-in hours before her title clash against the United States’ Sarah Hildebrandt.

Due Phogat’s disqualification, her semi-final opponent Yusneylys Gumaz Lopez was promoted to the gold medal bout, while the other two opponents Phogat beat enroute the final – Yui Susaki and Oksana Livach – were to play the bronze medal bout instead of a repechage.

Phogat and the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics had asked for exemption with the United World Wrestling authorities at the Games, but their requests were turned down.