The Indian men’s hockey team, on Thursday, retained their bronze medal from three years ago as they beat Spain 2-1 at the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medal match.

After a sedate first quarter, it was the underdogs Spain who drew the opening blood, thanks to a foul from Manpreet Singh inside the circle. Spain were handed a penalty stroke and captain Marc Miralles made no mistake in slotting the ball past PR Sreejesh to take the lead.

India, however, equalised soon after the half-time break as Harmanpreet Singh put a dragflick past the Spanish goalkeeper in the right corner.

Within minutes of the third quarter, India earned yet another penalty corner and captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up once again as he slotted the ball towards the left side of the goalkeeper this time to hand India a 2-1 lead.

India controlled the proceedings for the rest of the match, before a few nervy final moments saw them defend penalty corners back to back.

However, Sreejesh, playing his last international match, stood tall once again as the men in blue won a second consecutive Olympic bronze.

#Hockey #Paris2024



INDIA WINS BRONZE🥉



The men in blue beat Spain 2-1 to retain their bronze medal from the 2020 Tokyo Games🥳https://t.co/2gL5m7Sgxj pic.twitter.com/adBR4nKMtX — The Field (@thefield_in) August 8, 2024

#Paris2024 #OlympicGames #Hockey



A last gasp chance for Spain with two penalty corners, but the clock runs down AND INDIA ARE MEN'S HOCKEY BRONZE MEDALLISTS!!!



India jump in celebration while PR Sreejesh prostrates in front of goal as he ends his career with a second Olympic… pic.twitter.com/QFAIsAnL3m — The Field (@thefield_in) August 8, 2024

#Hockey #Paris2024 #OlympicGames



AND WITH THAT, INDIA ARE BRONZE MEDALLISTS ONCE AGAIN!!!



Spain try their best with 40 seconds left, but it's not enough to deny PR Sreejesh the perfect farewell match.



Tears galore as everybody piles on Sreejesh in celebration! pic.twitter.com/TMTV488qcf — Tanya Kini (@SportsManiac93) August 8, 2024

Only a few are fortunate enough to receive a send-off like this. Today, we bid a fitting farewell to a true legend of the game. Thank you, @sreejesh88, for your incredible service to our nation 🇮🇳 and to the sport of hockey 🏑. Your legacy will inspire generations to come. https://t.co/VvbK7KQmub — Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) August 8, 2024

Good goalkeeper @16Sreejesh , good dragflicker @13harmanpreet and good defending#team leads to medals!

Congrats @TheHockeyIndia and the people of India, after a lot of downs you now can celebrate this bronze medal #INDSPAIN @Olympics — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 8, 2024

We did it! 🥉 Our hockey team has brought home the bronze medal from the 2024 Olympics

Thankyou you made India proud @TheHockeyIndia — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 8, 2024

Yessssss!!! 2nd medal for Indian Men’s Hockey in consecutive Olympics. Such a huge boost for Hockey in India.



My Goddd!! That was heart stopping at the end. Similar to India vs Germany 🥉match at Tokyo.



Hope this inspires a million kids to play hockey. I ❤️ hockey 🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 8, 2024

“Hockey is an emotion” जय हिन्द! 🇮🇳 Perfect farewell to our champion #Shreejesh! Brilliant Bronze 🥉 pic.twitter.com/ejDzVNEl6F — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 8, 2024

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, with courage etched in every stride, you’ve brought home a bronze medal that shines with the brilliance of gold. To each of you, who donned the tricolor with pride—thank you for giving us a moment that will echo in our hearts for generations.… pic.twitter.com/fSBeKbBQsm — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 8, 2024

Wow wow wow! A bronze in hockey that’s worth is weight in gold. 2 consecutive medals in Olympic hockey is HUGE. Take a bow @16Sreejesh Harmanpreet and the entire team. You have made us very very proud! Jai Ho 🇮🇳👍⭐️(and a special word for @Naveen_Odisha and Odisha govt. You have… pic.twitter.com/pBgOn8Tl3N — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 8, 2024

Congratulations to Indian #Hockey Team 🇮🇳 for back to back Bronze Medal 🥉#Olympics . After a lot of despair, the 4th elusive medal has come! The entire played great hockey, but the last moments of the match made my heart beat 150+ bpm! 🙌👏 — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) August 8, 2024

Bronze with a golden shine! 🥉



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team ends the Paris 2024 Olympics on a high, securing a bronze medal.



A moment of pride for every Indian! 🇮🇳 #IndianFootball⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZbxELgm1E6 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 8, 2024

The Indian Hockey Team has once again made us proud by clinching the Bronze Medal at #ParisOlympics2024!



Their exceptional performance & hard work have brought great honour to our nation.



Congratulations on this success & for inspiring future generations of athletes.… pic.twitter.com/G1aTjL4z5K — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 8, 2024

Many congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team on securing a second consecutive Olympic Bronze medal . Outstanding effort from our boys. #Paris2024Olympics @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/yPebk7BnCF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 8, 2024

Brilliant effort from the boys to beat Spain and a second consecutive Olympic bronze for our boys. Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia . #ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/O66eymgNM7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 8, 2024

Blood, sweat, tears and a had fought win for India. The smile and celebration will be satisfying. Well done gentleman @TheHockeyIndia. #Hockey @Media_SAI 👏👏👏 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 8, 2024