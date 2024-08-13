The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Tuesday, announced an updated schedule for the Indian men’s cricket team’s home season.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6 October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms.

The match in Gwalior marks the first-ever international fixture at the city’s new stadium – Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium – and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

The Board further announced a swap in the venues of the first and second T20Is against England. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier.

The dates for the first T20I and the second T20I remain the same. The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations.

Bangladesh’s Tour of India 2024 S. No. Date Time (IST)

Match Venue 1 19-Sep-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Chennai 2 27-Sep-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Kanpur 3 06-Oct-24 7:00 PM 1st T20I Gwalior 4 09-Oct-24 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Delhi 5 12-Oct-24 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Hyderabad