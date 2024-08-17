The Badminton Association of India will send a 39-member squad for the upcoming Badminton Asia Junior U-15/U-17 Championships to be held in China between August 20-25, the federation announced on Saturday.

The tournament, which will be held in Chengdu, will see players represented in the Under-15 and Under-17 age categories. The squad has been picked keeping in mind that India will be hosting the World Junior Championships in 2025.

In the previous edition of the Asia Junior U-15/U-17 Championships held in the same city, India had won one gold, one silver and one bronze with Bornil Changmai standing atop the U-15 boy’s singles podium.

The Indian contingent left for Chengdu on Saturday after an extensive preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati.

The Indian contingent, which was picked after selection trials in Bengaluru, will be led by Gnana Dattu and Tanvi Reddy Andluri in the U-17 category, while Shyam Bindiganavile and Tanvi Patri will be the top singles players in the U-15 category.

Shaina Manimuthu will be the only player to be involved in two events as she will be playing in the girls U-17 singles and girls doubles with Aikya Shetty.