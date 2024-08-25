India’s Avinash Sable, on Sunday, finished 14th in men’s 3000m steeplechase at the 2024 Silesia Diamond League meet in Poland.

The 29-year-old from Beed looked far from his best as he clocked a disappointing 8:29.96s – far from his personal best of 8:09.91s – to finish the race.

This race marked a major drop in timings for Sable, who had clocked 8:14.18s to finish 11th at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this month.

The 14th place finish also brought curtains down on Sable’s hopes of qualifying for the Diamond League finals in Brussels with the next two meets in Rome and Zurich not slated to have the men’s 3000m steeplechase competition.