Lucknow Super Giants, on Wednesday, officially appointed Zaheer Khan as their mentor for the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

In this new capacity, the former team India pacer will collaborate closely with head coach Justin Langer and a coaching team featuring Lance Klusener, Adam Voges and Jonty Rhodes.

Last season, LSG operated without a mentor following Gautam Gambhir’s departure to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Coincidentally, it was also the first time since their debut that the team failed to qualify for the Playoffs.

The bowling coach position at LSG is also currently vacant after Morne Morkel joined the Indian team leaving uncertainty about whether Khan will assume those responsibilities as well.

Before his move to LSG, 45-year-old Khan was associated with Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2022, where he served as the Director of Cricket and later as the Head of Global Development.

The Mumbai pacer’s potential return to the IPL comes as teams gear up for a mega auction, with the IPL expected to announce retention rules by early September.

During his playing career, he represented three franchises – Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils.

Across ten seasons, he played 100 matches for these teams, taking 102 wickets with an economy rate of 7.59.

He last appeared in the tournament in 2017 as captain of Delhi Daredevils before retiring from all forms of cricket.