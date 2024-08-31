India at Paralympics 2024 Day 3 Live: Shuttlers, archers and shooters in action in Paris
Live updates of the main events from Day 3 of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Shahid Judge was awarded the first prize in the ‘Best Article’ category at the 2024 ICRC PII awards for his story on para archer Sheetal Devi.
You can read the story here.
India is currently 17th in the overall medal tally with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 3 of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games
It was a hugely successful day for India in Paris as the country opened their medal tally with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals across shooting and athletics.
Avani Lekhara defended her Paralympic title in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with Mona Agarwal taking bronze. Preethi Pal became the first Indian to win a track medal at a Paralympics edition when she took bronze in the women’s 100m T35 event.
On Saturday, there are more chances for India to add to their medals with the likes of Swaroop Unhalkar and Rubina Francis in contention for a spot in the final in their respective individual shooting events.
Parveen Kumar will also hope to put India on the podium when he competes in the men’s javelin throw F57 final.
Aside from that, the Indian shuttlers and archers will continue their charge in their respective individual campaigns in the hopes of winning a medal.
