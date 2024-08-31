India opened their medal tally at the 2024 Paris Paralympics with four medals won on Friday. First up were the pair of shooters Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal who won gold and bronze respectively in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Later on in the day, Preethi Pal became the first Indian Paralympic athlete to win a medal in track when she finished third in the women’s 100m T35 event.

Manish Narwal wrapped up Day 2 in Paris for India with a silver in the P1 - men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Currently, India are in 17th place with four medals including one gold, one silver and two bronze.

Leading the overall medal tally is China with 25 medals – 12 gold, nine silver and four bronze. In second place is Great Britain with 15 medals that include six gold and silver, and three bronze. Brazil are in third position with 13 medals including five gold, one silver and seven bronze.

2024 Paris Paralympics medal tally Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 12 9 4 25 2 Great Britain 6 6 3 15 3 Brazil 5 1 7 13 4 Netherlands 4 1 1 6 5 Italy 3 2 8 13 6 Australia 3 3 2 7 7 France 2 5 2 9 8 Uzbekistan 2 2 2 6 9 Colombia 2 1 1 4 10 Tunisia 2 1 0 3 11 Israel 2 0 0 2 12 USA 1 6 0 7 13 Ukraine 1 5 2 8 14 Japan 1 3 2 6 14 Turkey 1 3 2 6 16 South Korea 1 2 2 5 17 India 1 1 2 4 18 Belgium 1 1 0 2 18 Mongolia 1 1 0 2 20 Spain 1 0 6 7 21 Azerbaijan 1 0 1 2 21 Denmark 1 0 1 2 21 Poland 1 0 1 2 24 Bulgaria 1 0 0 1 24 Czechia 1 0 0 1 24 Hungary 1 0 0 1 24 Peru 1 0 0 1 24 Singapore 1 0 0 1 24 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 30 Iran 0 3 0 3 31 Mexico 0 1 3 4 32 Germany 0 1 1 2 33 Hong Kong 0 1 0 1 33 Indonesia 0 1 0 1 33 Ireland 0 1 0 1 33 New Zealand 0 1 0 1 37 Canada 0 0 4 4 38 Thailand 0 0 3 3 39 Argentina 0 0 2 2 39 Morocco 0 0 2 2 41 Chile 0 0 1 1 41 Georgia 0 0 1 1 41 Greece 0 0 1 1 41 Nepal 0 0 1 1 41 Norway 0 0 1 1 41 Refugee Paralympic Team 0 0 1 1 41 Switzerland 0 0 1 1 41 Chinese Taipei 0 0 1 1 (Updated as of August 31)

(This story will be updated daily)